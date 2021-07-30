Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Graphene Nano-Inks for Additive Manufacturing of Supercapacitors

By Kansas State University
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch led by Kansas State University’s Suprem Das, assistant professor of industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, in collaboration with Christopher Sorensen, university distinguished professor of physics, shows potential ways to manufacture graphene-based nano-inks for additive manufacturing of supercapacitors in the form of flexible and printable electronics. As researchers around the...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Additive Manufacturing#Supercapacitor#Economy#Kansas State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Businesseverythingrf.com

Fabric8Labs Raises $19 Million to Commercialize New Metal Additive Manufacturing Technology

San Diego-based additive manufacturing startup Fabric8Labs has closed a $19.3 million Series A financing round led by Intel Capital with syndicate partners including Lam Capital, TDK Ventures, SE Ventures, imec.xpand, Stanley Ventures, and Mark Cuban. The infusion of capital will enable Fabric8Labs to accelerate the commercialization of its novel manufacturing approach and to create new applications across multiple market verticals, including semiconductor packaging, electronics, medical, thermal management, and RF components.
Businessthefabricator.com

Company additively manufactures crane hook from 90 km of wire

Heavy-equipment manufacturer Huisman has successfully tested four 3D-printed crane hooks having lifting capacities of 350 metric tons. Each 170- by 130-cm hook weighs 1,700 kg and was printed from 90 km of welding wire. The Netherlands-based company has used wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) in the past to produce mid-...
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Nitrogen-doped graphene based triboelectric nanogenerators

Giuseppina Pace, Michele Serri, Antonio Esau del Rio Castillo, Alberto Ansaldo, Simone Lauciello, Mirko Prato, Lea Pasquale, Jan Luxa, Vlastimil Mazánek, Zdenek Sofer, Francesco Bonaccorso. Harvesting all sources of available clean energy is an essential strategy to contribute to healing current dependence on non-sustainable energy sources. Recently, triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs)...
ManufacturingNature.com

Improvement of an additively manufactured subperiosteal implant structure design by finite elements based topological optimization

To design a new subperiosteal implant structure for patients suffering from severe Maxillary Atrophy that lowers manufacturing cost, shortens surgical time and reduces patient trauma with regard to current implant structures. A 2-phase finite-element-based topology optimization process was employed with implants made from biocompatible materials via additive manufacturing. Five bite loading cases related to standard chewing, critical chewing force, and worst conditions of fastening were considered along with each specific result to establish the areas that needed to be subjected to fatigue strength optimization. The 2-phase topological optimization tested in this study performed better than the reference implant geometry in terms of both the structural integrity of the implant under tensile-compressive and fatigue strength conditions and the material constraints related to implant manufacturing conditions. It returns a nearly 28% lower volumetric geometry and avoids the need to use two upper fastening screws that are required with complex surgical procedures. The combination of topological optimization methods with the flexibility afforded by additively manufactured biocompatible materials, provides promising results in terms of cost reduction, minimizing the surgical trauma and implant installation impact on edentulous patients.
Chemistrycell.com

Photopatternable hydroxide ion electrolyte for solid-state micro-supercapacitors

Synthesis of photopatternable hydroxide-ion-conducting solid electrolyte. High-room-temperature conductivity with excellent thermal and mechanical properties. Solid-state micro-supercapacitor demonstrated by photopatterning the electrolyte. Fabrication approach provides basis for miniaturized energy storage systems. Electrochemical energy storage (EES) devices that provide high power and energy for micropower systems are considered to be essential for...
Businessnhbr.com

Prototek acquires Midwest additive manufacturing services provider

Contoocook-based Prototek, a provider of rapid prototyping and low volume production services for precision machined and sheet metal fabricated parts, has acquired Midwest Protyping, one of the nation’s largest independent additive manufacturing services businesses and a leader in digital (3D) manufacturing. The companies will create a single destination for increasingly...
Physicsarxiv.org

Enhanced Raman Scattering on Functionalized Graphene Substrates

Václav Valeš, Petr Kovaříček, Michaela Fridrichová, Xiang Ji, Xi Ling, Jing Kong, Mildred S. Dresselhaus, Martin Kalbáč. The graphene-enhanced Raman scattering of Rhodamine 6G molecules on pristine, fluorinated and 4-nitrophenyl functionalized graphene substrates was studied. The uniformity of the Raman signal enhancement was studied by making large Raman maps. The relative enhancement of the Raman signal is demonstrated to be dependent on the functional groups, which was rationalized by the different doping levels of pristine, fluorinated and 4-nitrophenyl functionalized graphene substrates. The impact of the Fermi energy of graphene and the phonon energy of the molecules was considered together for the first time in order to explain the enhancement. Such approach enables to understand the enhancement without assuming anything about the uniformity of the molecules on the graphene surface. The agreement between the theory and our measured data was further demonstrated by varying excitation energy.
ChemistryNature.com

Superconductivity in a graphene system survives a strong magnetic field

A material system known as magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene exhibits superconductivity. The observation that this superconductivity persists under a strong magnetic field could lead to advances in quantum computation. Yi-Ting Hsu is in the Department of Physics, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana 46556, USA. You have full access...
ScienceOak Ridge National Laboratory

Nano-Enabled Measurement of Single Molecule Protein Binding

A new approach based on nanofabricated zero-mode waveguides for observing stepwise binding in multimeric proteins at physiologically relevant concentrations with single-molecule resolution is demonstrated. Significance and Impact. The approach overcomes the current limitations of ensemble measurements and offers several key insights into the mechanism of ligand activation. Research Details. –...
Sciencearxiv.org

On the dynamics of nano-frames

Andrea Francesco Russillo, Giuseppe Failla, Gioacchino Alotta, Francesco Marotti de Sciarra, Raffaele Barretta. In this paper, size-dependent dynamic responses of small-size frames are modelled by stress-driven nonlocal elasticity and assessed by a consistent finite-element methodology. Starting from uncoupled axial and bending differential equations, the exact dynamic stiffness matrix of a two-node stress-driven nonlocal beam element is evaluated in a closed form. The relevant global dynamic stiffness matrix of an arbitrarily-shaped small-size frame, where every member is made of a single element, is built by a standard finite-element assembly procedure. The Wittrick-Williams algorithm is applied to calculate natural frequencies and modes. The developed methodology, exploiting the one conceived for straight beams in [International Journal of Engineering Science 115, 14-27 (2017)], is suitable for investigating size-dependent free vibrations of small-size systems of current applicative interest in Nano-Engineering, such as carbon nanotube networks and polymer-metal micro-trusses.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Bayesian Optimisation for Sequential Experimental Design with Applications in Additive Manufacturing

Bayesian optimization (BO) is an approach to globally optimizing black-box objective functions that are expensive to evaluate. BO-powered experimental design has found wide application in materials science, chemistry, experimental physics, drug development, etc. This work aims to bring attention to the benefits of applying BO in designing experiments and to provide a BO manual, covering both methodology and software, for the convenience of anyone who wants to apply or learn BO. In particular, we briefly explain the BO technique, review all the applications of BO in additive manufacturing, compare and exemplify the features of different open BO libraries, unlock new potential applications of BO to other types of data (e.g., preferential output). This article is aimed at readers with some understanding of Bayesian methods, but not necessarily with knowledge of additive manufacturing; the software performance overview and implementation instructions are instrumental for any experimental-design practitioner. Moreover, our review in the field of additive manufacturing highlights the current knowledge and technological trends of BO.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Nano Dimension's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $6.38. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
ChemistryNature.com

A parametric neutron Bragg edge imaging study of additively manufactured samples treated by laser shock peening

Laser powder bed fusion is an additive manufacturing technique extensively used for the production of metallic components. Despite this process has reached a status at which parts are produced with mechanical properties comparable to those from conventional production, it is still prone to introduce detrimental tensile residual stresses towards the surfaces along the building direction, implying negative consequences on fatigue life and resistance to crack formations. Laser shock peening (LSP) is a promising method adopted to compensate tensile residual stresses and to introduce beneficial compressive residual stress on the treated surfaces. Using neutron Bragg edge imaging, we perform a parametric study of LSP applied to 316L steel samples produced by laser powder bed fusion additive manufacturing. We include in the study the novel 3D-LSP technique, where samples are LSP treated also during the building process, at intermediate build layers. The LSP energy and spot overlap were set to either 1.0 or 1.5 J and 40\(\%\) or 80\(\%\) respectively. The results support the use of 3D-LSP treatment with the higher LSP laser energy and overlap applied, which showed a relative increase of surface compressive residual stress (CRS) and CRS depth by 54\(\%\) and 104\(\%\) respectively, compared to the conventional LSP treatment.
PhysicsPhysics World

Twisted trilayer graphene could be a spin-triplet superconductor

Physicists in the US and Japan have observed superconductivity in a graphene-based material during the application of very high magnetic fields. What is more, the superconductivity re-emerges after dropping to zero as the field strength is increased. The team, led by Pablo Jarillo-Herrero at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, spotted...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Phase-dependent microwave response of a graphene Josephson junction

Roy Haller, Gergő Fülöp, David Indolese, Joost Ridderbos, Rainer Kraft, Luk Yi Cheung, Jann Hinnerk Ungerer, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Detlef Beckmann, Romain Danneau, Pauli Virtanen, Christian Schönenberger. Gate-tunable Josephson junctions embedded in a microwave environment provide a promising platform to in-situ engineer and optimize novel superconducting quantum circuits. The...
Economybizjournals

Buffalo Manufacturing Works to showcase new additive manufacturing process

Buffalo Manufacturing Works is adding a new process to its additive manufacturing repertoire. The organization, operated by EWI, plans to have a station set up by next year for cold spray, a way to fabricate or repair parts by spraying fine metal particles at a high velocity, to mold together and create layers.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Hydrodynamic Manipulation of Nano-Objects by Thermo-Osmotic Flows

The manipulation of micro- and nano-objects is of great technological significance to construct new materials, manipulate tiny amounts of liquids in fluidic systems, or detect minute concentrations of analytes. It is commonly approached by the generation of potential energy landscapes, for example, with optical fields. Here we show that strong hydrodynamic boundary flows enable the trapping and manipulation of nano-objects near surfaces. These thermo-osmotic flows are induced by modulating the van der Waals interaction at a solid-liquid interface with optically induced temperature fields. We use a thin gold film on a glass substrate to provide localized but reconfigurable point-like optical heating. Convergent boundary flows with velocities of tens of micrometres per second are observed and substantiated by a quantitative physical model. The hydrodynamic forces acting on suspended nanoparticles and attractive van der Waals or depletion induced forces to enable precise positioning and guiding of the nanoparticles. Fast multiplexing of flow fields further provides the means for parallel manipulation of many nano-objects. Our findings have direct consequences for the field of plasmonic nano-tweezers and other thermo-plasmonic trapping schemes and pave the way for a general scheme of nanoscopic manipulation with boundary flows.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Imaging moiré deformation and dynamics in twisted bilayer graphene

Tobias A. de Jong, Tjerk Benschop, Xingchen Chen, Eugene E. Krasovskii, Michiel J.A. de Dood, Rudolf M. Tromp, Milan P. Allan, Sense Jan van der Molen. In twisted bilayer graphene (TBG) a moiré pattern forms that introduces a new length scale to the material. At the 'magic' twist angle of 1.1°, this causes a flat band to form, yielding emergent properties such as correlated insulator behavior and superconductivity [1-4]. In general, the moiré structure in TBG varies spatially, influencing the local electronic properties [5-9] and hence the outcome of macroscopic charge transport experiments. In particular, to understand the wide variety observed in the phase diagrams and critical temperatures, a more detailed understanding of the local moiré variation is needed [10]. Here, we study spatial and temporal variations of the moiré pattern in TBG using aberration-corrected Low Energy Electron Microscopy (AC-LEEM) [11,12]. The spatial variation we find is lower than reported previously. At 500°C, we observe thermal fluctuations of the moiré lattice, corresponding to collective atomic displacements of less than 70pm on a time scale of seconds [13], homogenizing the sample. Despite previous concerns, no untwisting of the layers is found, even at temperatures as high as 600°C [14,15]. From these observations, we conclude that thermal annealing can be used to decrease the local disorder in TBG samples. Finally, we report the existence of individual edge dislocations in the atomic and moiré lattice. These topological defects break translation symmetry and are anticipated to exhibit unique local electronic properties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy