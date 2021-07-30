Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Mentoring Program Hosts Weekend Of Free Back To School Events

By Dre Day
 5 days ago
The first week of August is guaranteed to be a good time in Tuscaloosa. There's going to be plenty of fun and free school supplies at the Westside Community Weekend. The weekend is hosted by Mind Changers, which is a Tuscaloosa mentoring program that aims to increase the achievement levels of minority and disadvantaged youth. PARA, YMCA of Tuscaloosa-Benjamin Barnes Branch, and Amazon Fulfillment Center-BHM1 are among the list of sponsors for this event.

