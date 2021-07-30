Cancel
July 30 - New book will spotlight Indiana’s farming heritage

By from KPC STAFF REPORT
fwbusiness.com
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana farm families who own farms that have been in the same family for 100 years or longer now have an opportunity to tell their proud stories in print. The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has announced that its Hoosier Homestead Program is partnering with publisher Acclaim Press to produce a coffee table book that honors agriculture in the state, with special focus on Hoosier Homestead families.

