Sen. Daines introduces bill to audit CDC mask guidance

SILVER SPRING, MD – The American Nurses Association (ANA) underscores the urgency to follow the science and evidence to swiftly mitigate the impact of the highly transmissible and contagious Delta variant that is stalling our nation’s efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. ANA continues to implore all health care professionals and the public to follow the science, adhere to the latest guidance of public health officials, and get vaccinated against COVID-19. “COVID-19 is a formidable opponent,” said ANA President Ernest Grant, PhD, RN, FAAN. “However, we have tools in our arsenal to defeat it. Vaccines are effective in preventing the uptick of new infections and hospitalizations daily in areas of the country experiencing surges from the Delta variant. The normalcy that we all desperately seek can be achieved if enough people get vaccinated against COVID-19.”