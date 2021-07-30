Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Daines introduces bill to audit CDC mask guidance

msuexponent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. SENATE - Senator Steve Daines introduced the “Restore Public Health Institution Trust Act” on Thursday, aimed at requiring the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision making surrounding its reversal on mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans. “The CDC’s flip flop...

www.msuexponent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Gao#Sen#Masking#Cdc#Gao#Americans#Montanans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Public Health
Related
Clark County, WAColumbian

In Our View: Gov. Inslee wise to follow CDC mask guidance

Frustration and confusion are understandable. The thought of renewed mask recommendations to fight COVID-19 might seem oppressive, but Gov. Jay Inslee was blunt last week about the choices facing Washington residents and leaders. “We can’t have unvaccinated people injuring their fellow citizens,” the governor said during a press conference. “We...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci backs new CDC guidance on masks

White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci threw his support behind recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending universal mask use in public spaces in areas with high rates of reported cases and in school settings this fall. Fauci told CBS’ Face the Nation on...
Congress & CourtsKFOR

Lankford, Inhofe back bill calling for CDC audit

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senators are supporting a bill that calls for an audit of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s face mask decision-making process. Both Sen. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford are among 10 senators backing the bill, which is being led by Sen. Marco...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Slams CDC’s Updated Mask Guidance For Fully-Vaccinated People, Calls It A ‘Mandate’

WASHINGTON, AUSTIN and DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – In an effort prevent further spread of the delta variant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance on Tuesday, July 27, to recommend fully-vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of COVID-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all U.S. counties. “In recent days I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause Covid-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a media briefing on Tuesday. “This new science...
Congress & CourtsFairfield Sun Times

Daines to introduce bill to support Yellowstone Airport and Sidney-Richland Airport

U.S. Senator Steve Daines is set to introduce legislation to support Yellowstone Airport and Sidney-Richland Airport to benefit Montana jobs, tourism sector and the economy. “Airports across the country experienced reduced flights and travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local airports should not be penalized for this,” Daines said. “As Montana tourism continues to recover from the pandemic, we must support local jobs and protect funding for Montana airports.”
Educationkqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR CALLS ON SCHOOLS TO ALIGN WITH CDC GUIDANCE ON MASKS

On Thursday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown directed the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education to create a rule requiring masks indoors for K-12 schools statewide for the upcoming school year. A release said this should be in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently...
U.S. Politicswcn247.com

CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republicans are responding with hostility to new masking guidance from public health officials. It's opening a new front in the cultural war over COVID-19 restrictions just as efforts to try to persuade large swaths of unvaccinated Americans to get the shots appeared to be making headway. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors if they live in areas with high rates of virus transmission. Republican governors from Texas to South Dakota slammed the advice as wrong-headed. And on Capitol Hill, clashes between members devolved into insults and screaming matches.
Public Healthdailynurse.com

ANA Supports Updated CDC Masking Guidance

SILVER SPRING, MD – The American Nurses Association (ANA) underscores the urgency to follow the science and evidence to swiftly mitigate the impact of the highly transmissible and contagious Delta variant that is stalling our nation’s efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. ANA continues to implore all health care professionals and the public to follow the science, adhere to the latest guidance of public health officials, and get vaccinated against COVID-19. “COVID-19 is a formidable opponent,” said ANA President Ernest Grant, PhD, RN, FAAN. “However, we have tools in our arsenal to defeat it. Vaccines are effective in preventing the uptick of new infections and hospitalizations daily in areas of the country experiencing surges from the Delta variant. The normalcy that we all desperately seek can be achieved if enough people get vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Congress & CourtsPilot-News

Walorski Statement on CDC Mask Guidance

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) released the following statement on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announcement on updated mask guidance. “Reinstituting mask mandates sends the wrong signal,” Congresswoman Walorski said. “The CDC’s updated mask guidance will undercut Americans’ faith in facts and innovation, and I will continue to oppose all federal mask mandates.”
Public HealthPosted by
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts scoffs at new CDC mask guidance

LINCOLN-Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance attempting to re-impose mask guidance for vaccinated people. “The CDC’s new guidance suggesting that vaccinated people wear masks indoors flies in the face of the public health goals that should...
Congress & CourtsFOX 28 Spokane

Senator Daines's statement on CDC mask recommendation

HELENA, Mont. – U.S. Senator Steve Daines released a statement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidance that recommends people wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and FREE, and I continue to encourage all Montanans to get vaccinated to...
U.S. Politicsfox7austin.com

CDC: 'No intention of changing' mask guidance 'at this time'

ATLANTA - COVID-19 cases are climbing in the United States, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated it is not likely to reimpose its policy of requiring masks for everyone "at this time." In May, the CDC issued guidance that said vaccinated people could go without masks...
Iowa Statekciiradio.com

Sen. Grassley Urging Iowans to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

As most of Iowa’s counties are seeing substantial or high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 and only about 47% of Iowans are fully vaccinated, Senator Charles Grassley is urging Iowans to get one of the free available vaccines. Washington County’s seven-day positivity rate had creeped down during the spring...
Congress & CourtsABQJournal

Sen. Heinrich introduces bipartisan conservation bill

Calling it the single biggest investment into wildlife and habitat restoration in more than half a century, Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., announced this week the Senate introduction of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which if enacted would funnel more than $1 billion to conservation efforts each year. Heinrich, along with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy