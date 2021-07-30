Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakewood, NY

Lakewood Restaurant Forced To Close After Break-In

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEWOOD – When Schuyler’s Country Kitchen owner Debra Schuyler walked into work at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, she thought it was going to be just like any other workday. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case as Schulyer discovered her restaurant, located at 4477 W. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, had been vandalized. The perpetrator or perpetrators used a fire extinguisher that left retardant throughout the restaurant, which will now need to be professionally cleaned. Also, the vandals spread honey on the counter and tables and threw silverware throughout the restaurant.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Air Conditioning#Honey#Food Drink#Lakewood Restaurant#Servicemaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy