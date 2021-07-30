Lakewood Restaurant Forced To Close After Break-In

LAKEWOOD – When Schuyler’s Country Kitchen owner Debra Schuyler walked into work at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, she thought it was going to be just like any other workday. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case as Schulyer discovered her restaurant, located at 4477 W. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, had been vandalized. The perpetrator or perpetrators used a fire extinguisher that left retardant throughout the restaurant, which will now need to be professionally cleaned. Also, the vandals spread honey on the counter and tables and threw silverware throughout the restaurant.