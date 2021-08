The second victim in a double shooting in a Corona, California movie theater earlier in the week has died, authorities announced on Saturday. TikTok star Anthony Barajas, 19, was on life support after he was shot in the head while at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings & RPX moviehouse. The first victim was 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich of Corona. She died at the scene after also suffering a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Barajas, known on TikTok as @itsanthonymichael, has nearly 1 million followers.