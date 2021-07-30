Obituaries July 30, 2021

Thomas Rendek, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1963, to John and Shirley Drinkard Rendek, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Lenexa, Kansas. He was an avid foodie and loved to cook for his family. He had a passion for music and playing guitar. He retired from the Murray Independent School District in 2019 as Director of Pupil Personnel.