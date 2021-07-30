MCCH officials say new cancer center is necessity, ‘not a luxury’ at groundbreaking

MURRAY – A small crowd braved the morning heat on Thursday to show their support as Murray-Calloway County Hospital broke ground on its planned new cancer center. MCCH held the groundbreaking ceremony under a tent in a parking lot on the northeast side of the hospital. After opening with a moment of silence to honor the 50th Calloway County victim of COVID-19 who died earlier this week, MCCH CEO Jerry Penner reflected on the historic nature of this occasion. He said he and his wife, Jamie, recently traveled to Virginia and visited some Civil War battlefields, as well as George Washington’s estate, Mount Vernon. He said standing in front of Washington’s tomb was a humbling experience, and compared that sense of history to the occasion everyone was gathered for Thursday.