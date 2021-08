TOMS RIVER – A historic Presbyterian church has gone from house of worship to coffee house in its lifetime, and it is looking for a new tenant. In 2007, Dunkin Donuts set up shop in the classic building. Going inside was a treat – but not just for the taste buds. It was a fascinating anachronism to see the modern corporate donut shop inside a building that was more than 150 years old. Beautiful stained glass windows are set up behind the counters. A balcony overlooks the scene. Many book stores have a café in them, so it makes sense to have one attached to a library, even though you can’t bring food or drink where the books are.