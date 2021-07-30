Church news

Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have a Back-to-School Outreach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7. The clothes closet and food pantry will be open for anyone in the community. School supplies will be available as well. The church will also have Taco Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to come out and fellowship.