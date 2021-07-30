Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockfield, KY

Church news

Bowling Green Daily News
 5 days ago

Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have a Back-to-School Outreach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7. The clothes closet and food pantry will be open for anyone in the community. School supplies will be available as well. The church will also have Taco Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to come out and fellowship.

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgantown, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Rockfield, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Clearfork Baptist Church#Taco Tuesdays#Lively Stone Church South#Victory Baptist Church#Church News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam after withdrawing from other Tokyo Olympics events

Simone Biles has won bronze in the women's balance beam final after pulling out of other events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues. The star gymnast received a score of 14.000 in her return to competition, placing her behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. It was the seventh Olympic medal for Biles, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most ever for an American gymnast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy