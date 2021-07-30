Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, and Jonathan Hadary to Star in Spielberg Film Based on His Childhood

Steven Spielberg movies are the epitome of Hollywood dreams. While he has some of the most serious and important modern masterpieces in the forms of movies like ‘Schindler’s List’ (1993), and ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998), many of his movies are the material of dreamers. From ‘E.T’ (1982) to ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993) to the pinnacle of the adventure genre in the ‘Indiana Jones’ series, Spielberg’s films are movie magic incarnate. Beyond these, he’s dipped his toes into just about every kind of Hollywood film imaginable. While ‘Jaws’ (1975) is not only one of the purest films in existence, it’s regarded as Spielberg’s earliest masterpiece, but that’s not the case. Instead, his made-for-TV movie, ‘Duel’ (1971), brilliantly exhibits the essence of filmmaking.