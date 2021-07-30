Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, and Jonathan Hadary to Star in Spielberg Film Based on His Childhood
According to Variety, Steven Spielberg has added a list of actors to portray a new generation of the fictional family at the heart of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of The Fablemans. Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (Ordinary People, Independence Day), Jeannie Berlin (The Heartbreak Kid, Succession), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (Mad About You, American Horror Story) and Jonathan Hadary (Veep, Girls5eva) will play the older relatives of a young aspiring filmmaker (Gabriel LaBelle, The Predator) who is loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood living in Arizona.movies.mxdwn.com
