States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire

By MIKE CATALINI Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been saved from the trash after U.S. regulators extended their expiration date for a second time, part of a nationwide effort to salvage expiring shots to battle the nation's summer surge in infections. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...

