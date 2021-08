Page Youth Band Awarded Grant from Arizona Community Foundation. Page, AZ –The Page Community Youth Band is pleased to announce that we have once again been awarded a grant by the Page/Lake Powell Community Fund, a component fund of the Arizona Community Foundation*. This time the amount is $3500, and this will enable the band to expand on the brass instrument inventory of the band, particularly introducing baritones to the ensemble. The last two years the band has had an annual partnership with PUSD. But the band relies on parent involvement and resources independently owned or donated by members of the community. The grant from the Arizona Community Foundation provides additional resources to ensure there are band instruments to loan.