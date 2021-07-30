All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in July 2021
During lulls between major watch release seasons is when you can find a lot of the more interesting and sleeper hits of the year. This is where we are as we hit the hump of summer, with a lot of fun and vibrant watches for the warm weather, the Olympics in full swing and watchmakers not slowing down. This month we saw a slew of pastel-colored dive watches from Breitling, a stark white diver from Doxa, "California dials" for Timex's affordable Marlin Automatic collection, TAG Heuer's Connected watch with a Super Mario Bros. theme and much more.www.gearpatrol.com
