Punishing: Gray Raven is a hack and slash game developed by Kuro Games for Mobile and iOS. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game portrays a world that has been occupied by Cybernetic humanoids infected with the “Punishing” virus. The action, 3D, RPG had first become available for pre-registration in Asia and is now globally available. Since release, one of the questions that had baffled the community most is the rerolling process of this game. Therefore in this Punishing Gray Raven Reroll Guide, we will give you the initial tips for rerolling for your favorite top characters on both android and iOS.