Roundtable: Reacting to Denver selecting Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland

By Brandon Ewing
denverstiffs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was your initial reaction when you found out Bones Hyland was the pick?. Brandon Ewing (@B_Skip1717): I was a little surprised considering where the board was at, but Bones Hyland really does seem like a Tim Connelly guy. By all reports it sounds like Hyland is an absolute gym rat who should fit in perfectly with the Nuggets culture. Hyland is a dynamic scorer and will give the Nuggets immediate offense whether that’s in the starting lineup or off the bench. Bones will have to improve defensively, but his offensive capabilities leave little doubt because he can absolutely light it up from anywhere on the court.

