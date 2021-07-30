Roundtable: Reacting to Denver selecting Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland

Which of the four deals the Nuggets signed in free agency did you like the most?. Tommy Knowlton (@TommyKnow303): The Will Barton signing was clearly the best and most necessary signing of them all. They are desperate for consistent guard scoring especially with Murray missing most of next season. This signing helps Denver maintain continuity within the starting lineup. Aaron Gordon will have a full offseason to enhance his role within the offense, but for the rest of the starting lineup, they are very familiar with one another which is crucial late in games. With that being said, Will needs to stay healthy. He’s shown the tendency to be injury-prone and the Nuggets are banking on him to consistently stay in the lineup. If he misses significant time again, this signing will clearly be the wrong decision.