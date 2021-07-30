Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Men's Basketball: Duane Washington Jr. agrees to two-way contract with Indiana Pacers

By Jack Emerson
Lantern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite going unselected in the 2021 NBA draft, former Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. found his NBA home just minutes after the draft concluded. Washington signed a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will have Washington spend time with both the Pacers and their G-League affiliate the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season.

www.thelantern.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Duane Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba G League#Ohio State#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#G League#Buckeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAwearegreenbay.com

Milwaukee Bucks complete trade with Indiana Pacers, acquire two players in NBA Draft

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers complete a trade that gives Milwaukee the rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mamukelashvili was selected 54th overall in Thursday’s draft. He’s a 6-11, 240 pound forward from Seaton Hall. During his senior year last season, he averaged17.5 points (2nd in Big East), 7.6 rebounds (5th in Big East) and 3.2 assists (12th in Big East) per game.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Pacers trade lands Malcolm Brogdon in Boston

The Boston Celtics already look a bit different than they did just a couple of months ago, replacing Brad Stevens with Ime Udoka as head coach. Stevens, who is now in the front office in Boston, didn’t waste time in making his first move of the NBA offseason by trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pacers Rumors: Turner, Lamb, Brogdon, Ball, FAs

Plenty of trade speculation has swirled around the Pacers heading into the 2021 offseason, but a league source tells J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star (subscription required) that a “seismic” change to Indiana’s roster is unlikely. One player whose name has popped up frequently in trade rumors during the last...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: 4 free agent role players worth overpaying for

Much of the attention in offseason talks around the league has been on the upcoming NBA Draft and the smoke-filled trade market, where a bunch of stars around the association are deemed gettable. The free agency class of 2021, which is quite stale compared to previous years, is not seen as a game-changing route to make overnight contenders, especially for hard-capped teams like the Indiana Pacers.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Summer League: Check Out Who's On The Indiana Pacers Roster

The Indiana Pacers have announced their Summer League roster on Sunday, and the entire roster can be seen in a Tweet below from the team. Many familiar faces are on the team including Goga Bitadze, Cassius Stanley, Oshae Brissett and Amida Brimah, who all played for the Pacers last season.
NBAchatsports.com

Indiana Pacers: Grading the team’s 2021 NBA Draft picks

Indiana Pacers, Isaiah Jackson - Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports. After months of anticipation, the 2021 NBA Draft has now reached its conclusion. The Indiana Pacers, which were looking forward to the deep pool of prospects for some momentum heading into an important offseason, managed to add some interesting rookies who can help the team in the following campaign.
NBAYardbarker

"I'm Just Reading It" Here's What NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Joked After Announcing Trade Between Los Angeles Lakers And Washington Wizards And Wizards And Indiana Pacers During NBA Draft

The 22nd overall pick in The NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday was a little confusing to say the least. The pick was originally owned by the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Lakers agreed to a deal to send that pick out in a package that landed them 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards (see Tweet below from Shams Charania of The Athletic).
NBACBS Sports

Pacers' Torrey Craig: To join Indiana

Craig agreed Monday to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Craig was a meaningful part of the Suns' rotation throughout the playoffs, and he averaged 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in the regular season for Phoenix. He's shown upside as a three-and-D wing, but it's extremely unlikely that he'll have a big enough role in Indiana to be relevant in fantasy.
NBARealGM

Keifer Sykes, Pacers Agree To Exhibit 10 Contract

Keifer Sykes has agreed to a deal with the Indiana Pacers on an Exhibit 10 contract. Sykes went undrafted out of Green Bay in 2015 and has bounced around playing overseas. Sykes, a 6'0 point guard, played last season with the South East Melbourne Phoenix of the NBL. Sykes hit...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

TBT’s Keifer Sykes signs deal with Indiana Pacers

Semi-professional basketball player Keifer Sykes has signed his first contract with an NBA team as of Tuesday night. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the news via Twitter. Sykes is most recently receiving acclaim for hitting the game-winning shot in The Basketball Tournament. This is a tournament made up of teams...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Are the Indiana Pacers done making moves this summer?

With the offseason still young, where do the Indiana Pacers go from here?. Through the first day of free agency, the Indiana Pacers are already up to 15 players with the additions of Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson, Torrey Craig, and of course the retention of T.J. McConnell. This leads to the question posed above as trades are the only way to go from here unless someone is waived which I just don’t see coming.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
heatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter Says Toronto Raptors Had A 'Muggsy Bogues' Rule: "When You Dribble The Ball And You Don't See Muggsy Bogues, You Probably Should Pick It Up Because He's Behind You And About To Steal It"

Vince Carter's time in Toronto is remembered in a myriad of different ways. But one of the players he got to play with during his time there with was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues is one of the most fondly remembered players in NBA history. At a diminutive 5'3, Bogues is one of the smallest players in NBA history. But despite his size, Bogues was able to find success in the NBA as a point guard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy