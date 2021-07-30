Men's Basketball: Duane Washington Jr. agrees to two-way contract with Indiana Pacers
Despite going unselected in the 2021 NBA draft, former Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. found his NBA home just minutes after the draft concluded. Washington signed a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will have Washington spend time with both the Pacers and their G-League affiliate the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season.www.thelantern.com
