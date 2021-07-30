Cancel
Huntington, WV

WV man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into sheriff's cruiser

By DAVID E. MALLOY For HD Media
Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:. FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Authorities arrested Christopher Larew, 37, of Taylor, West Virginia, on charges of felonious assault on a peace officer and receiving stolen property following a chase that started in Huntington, proceeded on U.S. 52 and Ohio 141 and into Scioto County. Larew was transported to the Lawrence County Jail last week after he drove a stolen vehicle into a sheriff’s cruiser.

