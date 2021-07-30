Cancel
Garland, TX

Kwi Yong McMann (Ms. Lee)

Killeen Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKwi Yong McMann (Ms. Lee) Kwi Yong McMann (Ms. Lee), 85, of Garland, Tx passed peacefully into Heaven on Friday, July 9th, with her family by her side. It is so hard to encapsulate her legacy and the impact that she made on the world in a few words. Actually it is impossible. Two of Kwi’s finest qualities were her faith, and her incredible courage. Kwi’s faith was the most paramount thing in her life. She was a prayer warrior that never hesitated or rested when it came to her relationship with God. Her love for Christ could be seen in every action that she took, from serving at her church, serving her friends and family, and loving others unconditionally. Her faith was one of action, and not just word. It could be seen in action in the daily interactions that she had with others. Kwi’s faith manifested itself in Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness and Self-Control. (Ok, most of the time…) One of the things that Kwi’s faith gave her was an extremely courageous heart. She lived her life fierce, and with a fire most will never know. She was born in South Korea on September 26th, 1935 to Sang Mok Yi and Kye Ho Kwak. She was the youngest of 6. She lived through the Korean War, taught herself English, met her husband and moved half way across the world to settle in Killeen Tx to start a family. She found herself in a completely new culture with a world of unknowns ahead of her. Not only did she find the courage to face these difficulties, she thrived amongst them. She raised two beautiful daughters, Glenna and Wendy, and instilled values in them that helped them continue her legacy with faithful and courageous families of their own. That is where a legacy is born, taking the best of you and passing it down to your children. Kwi did this with wisdom, grace and poise. Her legacy will never be extinguished because of this fact. The impact on lives that Kwi had while with us, is being continued in the lives of her daughters, their families, grandchildren and beyond. This means her fire will never be extinguished.

