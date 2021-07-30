Animal Talk - Alex

Are you looking for a loving companion? Well Alex is too! She is an eight year old Shepherd mix who loves attention. Alex is looking for a home where she can hang out with her people, take nice walks and snuggle in a comfy doggie bed! Alex deserves to be in a home and getting lots of love, she can't wait for her special someone to come in and give her that chance. Please contact EGAPL The Heart of RI at 401-467-3670 if you'd like to open your heart and home to this beautiful girl. They are located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are open on Wednesday 3:00-7:00, Thursday and Friday 12:00-2:00 and Saturday 10:00-2:00 so feel free to stop in. You can help change Alex's life for the better by spreading the word about her too!