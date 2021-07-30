Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travis County, TX

South Austin tenants aren’t getting evicted but still want answers

By Seth Smalley
Posted by 
Austin Monitor
Austin Monitor
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tenants of the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartment complex, who had previously been given abrupt (though now rescinded) notices of their imminent evictions, still have unanswered questions for the Housing Authority of Travis County. Though the Housing Authority has since pledged to assist in smooth transitions for the residents affected by structural damage from the February winter storm (as an alternative to eviction), many tenants are still disturbed by the past month’s events. On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court listened to their testimony.

www.austinmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
200
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Government
County
Travis County, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Housing Authority#The Austin Monitor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Housing
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Public Safety Commission recommends ceasing Prop B citations

That City Council halt citations and arrests related to Proposition B, arguing that public camping should not be criminalized when people don’t have anywhere else to go. “There are myriad reasons listed for why this feels appropriate,” Commissioner Nelly Paulina Ramirez said. “First and foremost, it’s impossible at this point to safely and humanely relocate people.”
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Springdale and 12th Street upzoning OK’d

At the urging of Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison, City Council approved a zoning request for 1200, 1202 and 1208 Springdale Road Thursday night, with all members voting in favor except Council Member Mackenzie Kelly, who was off the dais. The undeveloped property has been zoned Community Commercial-Mixed Use (GR-MU-NP),...
Travis County, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

County mobilizes to reach residents who qualify for emergency rental assistance

On Aug. 3, the Travis County Commissioners Court fielded updates on the national Emergency Rental Assistance Program from Sherri Fleming with County Health and Human Services. The program concerns rental and utility assistance programs and initiatives made available from federal funds intended to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The update came as the Biden administration extended the national eviction moratorium, giving municipalities more time to distribute tens of billions in rental assistance. Only $3 billion has been distributed so far.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Defining Del Valle

When you look at a map, it’s pretty easy to distinguish man-made boundaries from the rivers and oceans that have been codified into borders. The edges of Austin have both kinds of boundary lines. Some lines on the map flow like the water they trace, while in other places, like the lower right corner of the southeast border, the city seems to pixelate and fall apart in blocks.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Council chooses developer for St. John Home Depot site

After years of community engagement, redevelopment of the city-owned St. John Home Depot site is finally happening. City Council Thursday voted unanimously to select the joint proposal from developer Greystar and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin. The proposal includes 560 residential units – half of which would be affordable at 50 to 70 percent area median income – along with 15,000 square feet of community commercial space and an expanded and improved St. John Park. A former Home Depot and defunct car dealership currently occupy the 19-acre East Austin site.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Planning Commission recommends ‘missing middle’ project next to single-family homes

On Tuesday, the Planning Commission recommended multifamily zoning for a 20-unit townhome project at 901 & 907 Stobaugh St. in the Crestview neighborhood. The rezoning would represent a substantial increase in density compared to the single-family properties just west of the site, which drew the consternation of neighbors. An auto-body shop, an apartment complex zoned Multifamily-Medium Density (MF-3), and a strip mall also abut the site. The two lots up for rezoning total 1 acre and have one detached home each.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: City Council, 7.29.21

After a summer break and more than a year away from meetings held from the physical dais, City Counc. There are so many important stories we don't get to write. As a nonprofit journalism source, every contributed dollar helps us provide you more coverage. Do your part by joining our subscribers in supporting our reporters' work.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Public safety looms over city budget talks

The plea for more staff at Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services has reached City Council’s ears. The majority of Council members expressed a desire at Tuesday’s work session to increase that funding for next year, as requested by Selena Xie, EMS association president. However, that request, along with others, would probably fall by the wayside if the Save Austin Now petition passes and Austin is forced to hire hundreds more police officers.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

City postpones skate shop demolition

A groundswell of support for a beloved Austin skate shop did not fall upon deaf ears at the Historic Landmark Commission. Austin Community College was seeking a permit to demolish No-Comply Skate Shop at 812 W. 12th St. to make way for a parking garage. The school needs permission from the city’s Historic Landmark Commission. The commission can initiate historic zoning for the building, which would prevent its demolition if approved by City Council. On Monday, commissioners voted unanimously to postpone it to their August meeting.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Mayor, manager at odds over requiring vaccinations

On Wednesday, Mayor Steve Adler urged City Manager Spencer Cronk to require all city employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, with a few exceptions. His comments came in an emailed press release. A few hours later, a city spokesperson released the following statement by email: “The Governor’s Executive Order GA-35...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Austin narrows down police chief candidates to seven finalists

The city of Austin has narrowed the pool of candidates for police chief down to seven. Joseph Chacon, interim Austin police chief since former Chief Brian Manley retired in March. Anne Kirkpatrick, former police chief, Oakland, Calif. Avery Moore, assistant police chief, Dallas. Celeste Murphy, deputy police chief, Atlanta. Mirtha...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Wanted: More residents to participate in city redistricting hearings

Austin commissioners charged with redrawing the boundaries of 10 City Council districts clearly have their work cut out for them. For one, they’re obligated to hold public hearings in each of the 10 districts, yet the first two forums drew only a skeleton crew of residents to the areas of town that are home to Austin’s most active voters – districts 9 and 10.
PoliticsPosted by
Austin Monitor

Some board and commission meetings may stay virtual

Will the future of city board and commission meetings be in-person or virtual? Based on discussion at Wednesday’s Audit and Finance Committee, perhaps both. The committee decided to further study the feasibility of allowing hybrid or entirely virtual meetings after hearing testimony from City Clerk Jannette Goodall and Community Technology and Telecommunications Commission Chair Nehemiah Pitts. City Council has met virtually since the beginning of the pandemic, as have all city boards and commissions.
Travis County, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

County to provide short-term lodging and repairs for Rosemont residents

On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court revisited the situation at the Rosemont apartment complex in South Austin, where over 80 families we had been given abrupt notice they would have to leave their homes by the end of the month as a result of structural and aesthetic damage from Winter Storm Uri. Following the discussion last week, the Housing Authority of Travis County pledged to work with the county to provide lodging for the affected tenants. Tenants will also not be permanently removed from their homes by the end of July (as was previously warned), and will receive assistance in their transition to new housing should they need it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy