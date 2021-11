This past weekend, the University hosted the 33rd Special Olympics Fall Festival, the largest student-run Special Olympics event in the world. This year marked a monumental moment in the Special Olympics community because it was the first time since 2019 that athletes were back on campus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Athletes from all over Pennsylvania traveled to the University for a weekend of competition, celebration and community.

