Nora Lee Brown Thompson
FLORENCE — Mrs. Nora Lee Brown Thompson, 93 of Florence passed Monday, July 26, 2021. Visitation with the family will be held today, 6-8:00 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL. Graveside service for Mrs. Thompson will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence. Reverend Irvin Leonard officiating. The public viewing will be today, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.www.timesdaily.com
