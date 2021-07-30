The One Request in This Boca Remodel: Make It Look “Not Boca”
Interior designer Samantha Gallacher of IG Workshop received very clear directions from her clients, formerly of Miami, regarding the design of their new Boca Raton, Florida, home: “We don’t care what you do—just make it not Boca,” she recalls. So that meant the ornate wrought-iron staircases and cove ceilings had to go, but there was one original ’80s-era detail throughout the house that she couldn’t do away with: multiple arches.www.domino.com
Comments / 0