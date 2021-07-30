The One Request in This Boca Remodel: Make It Look “Not Boca”

Summer is in full swing, and we all want to soak up the fresh air and seasonal vibes. But if you look out your windows and are less than impressed with what you see, it’s time to do something about it and spruce up your space with a few simple, but impactful, patio decor ideas. While it’s true that some items are in limited supply because those overachievers who got their decorating start in the spring snatched up a lot of products for their own outdoor enclaves, there are still plenty of fun pieces to choose from. Even better? You might be able to score them at a super discount right now with some early Labor Day sales.