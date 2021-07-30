Cancel
Tuscumbia, AL

William Dennis Haynes

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCUMBIA — William Dennis Haynes, age 74, most recently of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away at his home on the morning of July 28, 2021. Known by family and friends as Dennis, he was born to Elmer and Mamie Sue Welsch Haynes in Savannah, Tennessee. The family later moved to Memphis where Dennis attended school and worked until his retirement. He graduated from Memphis State University in 1972 and his career spanned over 50 years including working for International Harvester and Diamond International Trucks. He was a self-taught master mechanic and builder of things and later worked in the sale of industrial vehicle parts. He loved his family and enjoyed them immensely and will be greatly missed.

