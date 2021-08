The Chicago Cubs are officially breaking up their team this season. They have traded relievers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Chafin. And now they are dealing one of their mainstays. Anthony Rizzo is being traded to the New York Yankees as part of the Bronx Bombers’ efforts to add more thump to their lineup. The Cubs are picking up Rizzo’s salary and getting back outfielder Kevin Alcantara and pitcher Alexander Vizcaino in return. This move comes a day after the Yankees acquired slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers.