Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?

By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?. Yes, if you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19. The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated should get tested three to five days after a potential exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms.

