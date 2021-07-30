Loveland’s Dead Geese

Four geese died at Loveland’s Civic Center Foote Lagoon under what the city is calling unusual circumstances. The geese died over the past several days, prompting city crews to sweep the area around the lagoon to ensure it is safe for the public, according to city public information officer Nicole Yost. On Tuesday, someone claiming to be an employee of the city’s Civic Center published a post alleging they had found rat poison mixed with bird seed along a trail and sitting in pans that were nailed to tree roots in the area.