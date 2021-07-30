Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth oil and gas firm backs new blank check company

By Catherine Leffert
Dallas Business Journal
 5 days ago
A Fort Worth-based oil and gas mineral and royalty company announced it formed subsidiary Kimbell Tiger Acquisition Corporation, a new SPAC, to take an energy business public. The newly incorporated special purpose acquisition company will look to acquire or merge with an entity in the energy and natural resources industry, in line with its founders' experience. The SPAC plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TGR.U.

Dallas, TX
