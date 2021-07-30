Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Thompson School District School Supplies

1310kfka.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers this week have been packing 1,700 backpacks full of school supplies for students in need across the Thompson School District.The Thompson Education Foundation announced that it would provide 13% more backpacks through its “Help Kids Succeed” program to fill an increased need directly tied to the pandemic.You;re asked to reespond by the beeginning of August if you have a student needing supplies. the backpacks have age appropriate supplies for all schools in the district.

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Backpacks#Volunteers#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Charities
Related
Leesburg, VAloudounnow.com

High School Students Organize School Supplies Drive

Local high school students are teaming up with nonprofit group In the Gap to collect back to school items for over 100 families in need ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. In the Gap, which was founded by Glenn Wooten of Leesburg, aims to help people in need who don’t quite qualify financially for government assistance. Wooten describes the organization as a “movement”. The movement has caught on among high school students looking to make a difference.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Police collecting school supplies

The Roswell Police Department is conducting a school-supply drive for local and area students. Supplies can be dropped off at the Roswell Police Department, 128 W. Second St., until Aug. 3. The supplies will be distributed at National Night Out on Aug. 3. The location and other details of that...
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Back to school supplies giveaway

Oak Hill Baptist Church of Pontotoc will host a Back to School supplies giveaway on July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. All supplies are free and everyone, any age or any school, is welcome to attend. Hotdogs, chips, and drinks will also be given out free of charge.
Klamath County, ORmybasin.com

Free school supplies for KCSD elementary school students

This year, school supplies will be provided to all elementary students in the Klamath County School District. Supplies will be purchased by the district and distributed to students by their teachers at the beginning of the school year. Schools will let families know if there are any additional personal items students might need.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

School supplies needed for Pettengill House

NEWBURYPORT — Congregation Ahavas Achim will collect new school supplies for The Pettengill House's Operation Backpack program on the next three Saturdays to ensure students in prekindergarten through Grade 12 can attend school ready to learn. This comes as the synagogue celebrates its 125th anniversary and its Chesed (loving kindness)...
Sevier County, TNMountain Press

Library accepting school supply donations

Members of the community who would like to help children in need this school year can drop off supplies at one of the Sevier County Public Library System’s branches. The library system will remove overdue late fines for those who donate. The program, part of Sevier County’s Promise — The Alliance for Youth, continues through the end of July in partnership with Sevier County Family Resource Center and The Salvation Army.
EducationFox 59

Popular back-to-school supplies for this school year

A new school year means new school supplies for many Hoosier families. Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com knows all about that. She's a mom of four school aged kids. We talk to Katy on what you can expect when getting everything on your child's list of supplies.
Union County, NCindiantrail.org

Union County School Supplies Drive

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the annual Union County School Supplies Drive. And this year, it’s a competition to see which division can collect the most supplies!. To help the Indian Trail Division win the contest, we have a collection box in the Town Hall lobby. Stop...
Walla Walla, WAFOX 11 and 41

Walla Walla School District will provide school supplies for teachers and families in need in the fall; still advise COVID-19 guidelines to be observed

WALLA WALLA, WA- Most school and classroom supplies will continue to be provided for all Walla Walla Public Schools students and families throughout the 2021-22 school year. For elementary aged students there is no expectation that families procure specific school supplies, cleaning/hygiene products, or other classroom materials for their child. Middle and high school students are asked to only bring a limited set of individual supplies with them to campus.
Paso Robles Daily News

School supplies and backpack drive on for Templeton Middle School

–The Link Family Resource Center is sponsoring a school supply and backpack drive for Templeton Middle School. The community is being asked to donate backpacks filled with school supplies that will be given out to students in need. The drive, coordinated by Link Family Advocate Maria Shira runs from August 9-12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Free schools supplies at ‘Cruzin’ into the School Year’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Getting local kids prepared for a great school year is what the Albuquerque Family and Community Services Department is aiming to do. Ziarra Kirksey, community recreation center supervisor, talked about the Cruizin’ into the School Year event. The Cruizin’ into the School Year event is July...
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

Back-to-school countdown: School supply prices on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the countdown to a new school year begins some parents are feeling ‘sticker shock’ as they begin back-to-school shopping. Coronavirus shutdowns and supply and demand are being blamed as the main causes for the spike in prices. The National Retail Federation estimates consumers across the...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Back to school event seeks school supply donations

A local chamber of commerce, in conjunction with a Killeen motorcycle club, are seeking community donations for their upcoming annual school supply drive in support of local educators. The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce of Killeen, in conjunction with the Sons of Boriken motorcycle club, will host an Educator’s Back...
Winona, MNwinonaradio.com

Ready Set School Asking for School Supply Donations

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)- Ready Set School is asking for the community’s help in fulfilling its mission to make sure Winona County students have all the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The following is a letter sent to KWNO by Ready Set School Director Mani Olson:. The month...
Pickens County, SCwspa.com

Nationwide supply chain shortage impacts some Upstate school cafeterias; districts find solutions

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–A nationwide supply chain shortage is impacting some Upstate cafeterias, as students prepare to head back to school. Some school districts, like the School District of Pickens County said, the nationwide supply shortage has caused some stocking issues with certain foods, and serving items. However, districts said they’re making adjustments to ensure it all works out this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy