County Accepts $6.2M Grant For Airport
MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County is moving ahead with plans to rehabilitate a runway at the Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport. During this week’s county Legislature meeting, lawmakers unanimously accepted a $6,240,272 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to pay for costs incurred to rehabilitate 5,300 feet of the existing runway, including sub taxiway, including drainage, remarking, and rehabilitating the existing lighting system.www.post-journal.com
