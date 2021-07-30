Courts and blotter

• Steven Allen Mills, 31, whose address was listed in court documents as the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Mills faces drug-related charges after a June 20 incident when the Nissan Altima he was driving was stopped in the 600 block of Park Avenue. Meadville Police Department filed a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of criminal court.