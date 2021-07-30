Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs heading to Orlando, Corey Kispert joining Rui Hachimura in Washington

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of the mock drafts were wrong, but it worked out just fine for Jalen Suggs. Most analysts had the former Gonzaga point guard going to Toronto but the Raptors threw a wrinkle into Thursday’s NBA Draft by taking Florida State’s Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick. Suggs waited a few minutes longer before hugging family members after being selected by Orlando at No. 5.

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Corey Kispert
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Raptors#Nba Draft#Florida State#Gu#Magic#The Orlando Sentinel#Wizards#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASportsGrid

Jalen Suggs Draft Position: Over/Under 4.5

The NBA Draft is just under a week away as we prepare to usher in another talented class of players into the league. Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs was one of the stars of March Madness and absolutely wowed all of college basketball this past year with the heroic shot in the Final Four. With most mock drafts expect him going at four or higher, Suggs’ draft position total is at 4.5 with the under juiced to -270, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
College SportsNBA

Corey Kispert: 2021 Draft Prospect

SENIOR (2020-21): Named Associated Press and CBS Sports Preseason All-American… Named Preseason All-West Coast Conference… Named WCC Player of the Week three times… Named Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 List… Named Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List… Named Julius Erving Award Top 10 Candidate… Named Senior CLASS Award Finalist… Named Naismith Trophy Semifinalist… Named All-WCC First Team, WCC Player of the Year and WCC All-Tournament Team… Named First Team All-American by Sporting News and Sports Illustrated… Named NABC All-District 9 First Team, USBWA District IX Player of the Year and USBWA All-District IX First Team… Named AP All-American First Team… Named USBWA and NABC All-American First Team… Was an Oscar Robertson Trophy, Naismith Trophy and Lute Olson Award Finalist… Named to Wooden All-American Team and Wooden Player of the Year Finalist… Named Senior CLASS First Team All-American… Named Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year. Started all 32 games, recording 1019 minutes, earning a season-high 44 minutes against UCLA … Tallied a total of 595 points, posting a career-best of 32 points against Virginia … Scored double-digits in 31 games, scoring 20+ points 12 times … Had a field goal percentage of 52.9% … Totaled 159 rebounds, of which 129 were defensively … 58 assists, which included a career-best six against Iowa … 29 steals ... 14 blocks … .878 free throw percentage.
BasketballNBC Washington

What Bradley Beal Wants to See Rui Hachimura Improve During Tokyo Olympics

What Beal wants to see Hachimura improve during Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. During Bradley Beal's unfortunately short-lived stint with USA Basketball ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, he had a conversation with Gonzaga head coach Mark Few about his former pupil and Beal's current Wizards teammate, Rui Hachimura.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Choosing basketball over football was tough for Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs was the first athlete in Minnesota history to be named Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball in the same year, so choosing one sport to pursue in college was difficult. He made the right choice. The 6-foot-5 guard is expected to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft...
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

The Jalen Suggs Report

This will be a full analysis of Jalen Suggs which will incorporate stats and film to showcase the young prospect’s abilities. I briefly covered Jalen Suggs, along with the other presumptive top 5 prospects in the draft, back in May — before we found out that the Raptors would be picking fourth overall. My excerpt on Suggs was also turned into a video that you should check out, narrated by the people’s champ: Samson Folk.
NBANBC Sports

Former Gonzaga wing Corey Kispert talks meeting with Wizards

Former Gonzaga wing Corey Kispert has a lot of what the Wizards are looking for. A 6-foot-7 wing, Kispert had an elite three-point shooting touch last season for the nearly undefeated Bulldogs as they went to the National Championship game. He made 44 percent of his shots from deep and averaged 18.6 points per game to go along with an 87.8 percent shot from the line. He averaged five rebounds and 1.8 assists as well.
NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA Draft grades: Orlando Magic select Jalen Suggs with No. 5 pick

The Orlando Magic have selected Jalen Suggs No. 5 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Gonzaga guard very nearly led the Bulldogs to a national championship last season, ultimately falling short in the title game after an undefeated regular season. Suggs scored 22 points in that loss, and he averaged 14.4 of them for the season along with 4.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. Now, he'll join a Magic team that has a long way to go before it can compete at the level Gonzaga did last season.
NBAchatsports.com

Corey Kispert's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Wizards Roster

The Washington Wizards selected Gonzaga star Corey Kispert with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Corey Kispert. Position: PG/SG. Height: 6'4" Pro Comparison: Joe Harris. Scouting Report: Scout see Kispert as the draft's best shooter with a...
NBAchatsports.com

NBA DRAFT 2021: Washington Wizards strike gold, draft Corey Kispert at #15

With the 2021 NBA Draft overlapping with the Tokyo Olympics, I can’t help but think about medals and podium standings even in the midst of a draft. And if we were giving out medals to teams that made the best first-round pick(s), the Washington Wizards would be in the running for the podium, if not the gold medal.
NBANBA

Instant Reactions to the Orlando Magic Drafting Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic were in a rare position on Thursday to add not one, but two top eight players in an extremely talented 2021 NBA Draft class. They capitalized on that opportunity by adding Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs with the fifth overall pick and then Michigan’s Franz Wagner with the eighth overall selection.
BasketballGolf Digest

Rui Hachimura dunking over Pau Gasol is the best Olympics posterization since Vince Carter

The summer of 2000. Sydney, Australia. Team USA basketball is up 15 points on France and cruising. Gary Payton drives inside but misses, and France grab the rebound. Trying to the run the floor, France turn it over in Team USA’s own half. A 23-year-old kid with tampoline springs for legs named Vince Carter grabs the loose ball, and heads for the rim. 7’ 2” French center Frederic Weis sets up to take the charge. The rest, as they say, is history.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Jalen Suggs emotionally reacts to Orlando love and support

Jalen Suggs received nothing but love from the Orlando Magic as the franchise picked the 20-year-old as their fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Suggs was expected to be a top-three pick in this year’s draft but when teams ended up skipping his name, no one was happier than Jalen as he was […] The post Jalen Suggs emotionally reacts to Orlando love and support appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic set their identity with foundation picks of Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner

There was genuine shock and excitement inside the Amway Center as the Toronto Raptors made their pick. As Adam Silver made his way onto the stage to announce Florida State’s Scottie Barnes would be the pick heading to Toronto, fans gasped in shock. Something truly special seemed to be happening. And when Silver confirmed what many fans hoped would happen, there was elation for the first time in a long time at the Amway Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy