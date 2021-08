BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former University of Texas basketball standout Jericho Sims was selected as the No. 58 pick by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday evening at Barclays Center. Sims is the third Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, joining Kai Jones (No. 19 by New York Knicks, draft rights traded to the Charlotte Hornets) and Greg Brown (No. 43 by New Orleans Pelicans, draft rights traded to the Portland Trail Blazers).