Yuan eases, but set for best week in two months

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Friday but looked set for its best weekly gain in two months after sharp swings in investor sentiment during recent days. The onshore yuan opened at 6.4638 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4591 at midday, 25 pips weaker than the previous late session close. If the spot yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have firmed 0.33% to the dollar - its biggest weekly gain since late May. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4602 per dollar, 340 pips or 0.53%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4942, and was the strongest since June 30. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 91.97 from the previous close of 91.883, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.461 per dollar. Currency traders said the yuan's movements were tracking the performance of Chinese shares, as some investors feared huge losses in the stocks could trigger capital outflows. China and Hong Kong stock markets had high volatility this week, as global investors dumped shares in Chinese companies after Beijing published rules banning for-profit tutoring in core school subjects and launched an anti-monopoly campaign against tech giants. Official efforts to stem the sell-off succeeded in trimming losses. "Just as one expects regulatory risks to worsen, there was action to calm the markets," strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note. "CNH vols came off, and the heat on the RMB was taken off as quickly as it came. Nevertheless, the dip was arrested at the 6.4500 support. Revert back to the wait-and-see, range-bound mode for the pair." Traders attributed the weekly gain to heavy dollar selling by Chinese exporters after the yuan breached the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level earlier in the week. Investor sentiment and Chinese share markets exerted more influence over the yuan this week, according to traders, than comments from the Federal Reserve suggesting the U.S. central bank was in no rush to taper its stimulus. By midday, there were net inflows into Chinese shares of 11.14 billion yuan via the Stock Connect scheme this week, down from inflows of 29.5 billion yuan last week. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4602 6.4942 0.53% Spot yuan 6.4591 6.4566 -0.04% Divergence from -0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.07% Spot change since 2005 28.14% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.36 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.97 91.883 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.461 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6343 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

