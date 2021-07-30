1234 MS-348, New Albany, Mississippi 38652

Fall is just around the corner. I cannot imagine a more beautiful setting than sitting under the pergola, viewing the stars, while enjoying the sites and sounds of the country. Functional and beautiful, the newly remodeled spacious home sits on 1.42 acres. The home features a large family room, beautiful kitchen, utility size laundry room with an extra sink, and a sitting room/dining room for added entertaining. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with large closets for storage. A shop and older barn offer added storage on the property. The landscaping is unbelievable and thoughtfully designed. The home is perfect for entertaining large gatherings or just relaxing with your family. You do not want to miss this one.