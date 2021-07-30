Cancel
Economy

China names Weng Zuliang new chairman at China Minmetals Corp

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 5 days ago

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - China has appointed a new chairman at state-owned China Minmetals Corp, the miner said in a statement on Friday.

Weng Zuliang, a former member of the standing committee of the Shanghai municipal government, will be the new chairman and Communist Party boss of Minmetals, replacing the previous chairman Tang Fuping, the company said on its official WeChat account. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

#Beijing#China Minmetals Corp#Communist Party#Wechat
