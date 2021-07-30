Cancel
NBA

What the Portland Trail Blazers are getting in LSU's Trendon Watford

Leesville Daily Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU Tigers basketball forward Trendon Watford has signed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers after he was not selected during Thursday night's NBA Draft. In Watford (6-foot-9, 240 pounds), the Trail Blazers are getting a versatile big man who can score in a variety of ways and rebound. He can dribble drive like a guard, but is strong enough to mix it up inside with players bigger and stronger than him. Watford has a competitive attitude — a healthy arrogance — that allows his game to thrive.

