What the Portland Trail Blazers are getting in LSU's Trendon Watford

It has not taken long for the current NBA offseason to feature some fireworks. Might the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors contribute to the pyrotechnics?. Both teams are in an interesting position. The Raptors flamed out last season and seem like they might be teetering on a need to enter a rebuild. The Blazers are hanging around in the West, but it’s been evident for years that they are a step below the conference’s elite.