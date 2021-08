Dina Asher-Smith insisted she still has “another level” to reach after failing to find her best form in the 100m heats at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.She said this week that her “grumpy” hamstring had cheered up since pulling out of the British Grand Prix at Gateshead earlier this month, but Britain’s athletics team captain seemed to run within herself here as she finished second to America’s Teahna Daniels.In fairness Asher-Smith did ease up at the finish, but by then she was already trailing as she clocked 11.07sec. It was in stark contrast to her opening performance in the 2019...