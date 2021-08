TOKYO — Swimming concluded yesterday at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with Team USA winning 30 medals — 11 gold, 10 silver, and 9 bronze — in the pool. The tally was 10 more than Australia, which had one of its best Olympic Games ever, and 22 more than Great Britain, the Brits had a breakout meet here in Tokyo (their men’s 4x200 freestyle and mixed medley relay teams both won gold, the first time the British had finished on the relay podium in 41 years).