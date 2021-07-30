Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pelicans getting Virginia's Trey Murphy III with No. 17 pick

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
Kentucky New Era
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans moved to address their woeful 3-point shooting this past season, adding No. 17 overall NBA draft choice Trey Murphy III to their 2021 rookie class on Thursday night. Memphis formally made the selection of the Virginia swing player for New Orleans as...

www.kentuckynewera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Willie Green
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Trajan Langdon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New Orleans Pelicans#Memphis#Cavaliers#Western Conference#Stanford#Kentucky Guard#Sec#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Ready To Take Minimum Contract To Join The Lakers

Victor Oladipo has been struggling over the last few seasons in the NBA. At one point, Oladipo seemed destined for superstardom in the NBA. But after one injury, Oladipo has struggled to replicate his earlier form. Since his injury, Oladipo has gone from the Pacers, the Rockets, and the Miami Heat. But a season-ending injury with the Heat ruled him out as a potential option to come back next season. With doubts over Oladipo's future, the market for him is quite small so far. Oladipo doesn't have a lot of options in this free agency period. And it appears he is ready to take some drastic measures in order to get himself a team to play for next season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Report: The controversial reason Bucks let P.J. Tucker walk to Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks just won the NBA title, but they also just lost a key piece in free agency with P.J. Tucker joining the rival Miami Heat on a two-year, $15 million deal. Tucker seemed to be a bit blindsided by the Bucks not making a stronger effort to bring him back in an emotional message put on social media Monday night.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter Says Toronto Raptors Had A 'Muggsy Bogues' Rule: "When You Dribble The Ball And You Don't See Muggsy Bogues, You Probably Should Pick It Up Because He's Behind You And About To Steal It"

Vince Carter's time in Toronto is remembered in a myriad of different ways. But one of the players he got to play with during his time there with was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues is one of the most fondly remembered players in NBA history. At a diminutive 5'3, Bogues is one of the smallest players in NBA history. But despite his size, Bogues was able to find success in the NBA as a point guard.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Damian Lillard’s No. 1 Trade Preference

Earlier this offseason, rumors about Damian Lillard potentially leaving the Portland Trail Blazers spread like wildfire around the NBA. The star point guard did his best to shoot down any speculation, but a few whispers about his impending departure continue to move around league circles. The latest rumor comes courtesy...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Considering Leaving Clippers, Fans React

After winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard quickly became the hottest commodity in the entire NBA. He was pursued by numerous teams in free agency and in the end, he had his choice between the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Raptors. Eventually, Kawhi decided to go home to Los Angeles and play for the Clippers, who went out and got Paul George to complement Kawhi's skill set.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: The NBA finally saw the truth about Andre Drummond after all

Andre Drummond has officially succumbed to his empty stats. Say what you want about his rebounds per game stat, but the NBA has finally said: “enough is enough”; Andre Drummond, you are not a starter. The Cavs got lambasted for buying out Drummond, despite the fact that Drummond pushed for the trade and despite the fact that no one wanted to trade for him. Drummond. So they deactivated him. After no trades developed, Drummond was bought out, went to the Lakers, and tanked.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Bulls Upgrade Offense With DeRozan Addition, but Spurs Get Better End of Sign-and-Trade

DeMar DeRozan is trading the River Walk for Lake Michigan. The four-time All-Star agreed to a three-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls on Tuesday. DeRozan is headed to Chicago as part of a sign-and-trade in which the Spurs will acquire Thaddeus Young, a future first-round pick, and two future second-round picks. DeRozan, 31, averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists a night last season. Let’s grade this deal for both teams.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy