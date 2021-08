Simone Biles' performance at the 2021 Olympics, marred by mental health issues and personal struggles, has served a much larger purpose than her impressive athleticism. While her hands aren't full of medals, Biles can be confident that she inspired a generation by putting her humanity on display. However, the break that Biles did take, which caused her to miss four Olympic finals, seemed to have cleared her mind enough for this morning's balance beam event. Falling just short behind two Chinese contestants, Biles placed third and earned herself a Bronze medal-- her seventh Olympic medal in her career.