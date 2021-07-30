Cancel
IPO market may be close to peak

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow interest rates and hefty returns have driven record demand for IPOs, but with valuations for newly public companies now at levels last seen during the dot-com bubble, some analysts are raising concerns the boom may be nearing an end. Last quarter was the U.S.'s biggest for initial public offerings...

