US jobless claims decline to 400,000

By PAUL WISEMAN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to recover rapidly from the novel coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 24,000, to 400,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The weekly applications have fallen more or less steadily...

