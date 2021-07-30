Cancel
Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs

SFGate
 5 days ago

Athletics first. Mark Canha hit by pitch. Starling Marte walks. Mark Canha to second. Matt Olson walks. Starling Marte to second. Mark Canha to third. Jed Lowrie grounds out to shallow right field, David Fletcher to Phil Gosselin. Matt Olson to second. Starling Marte to third. Mark Canha scores. Ramon Laureano doubles to shallow left field. Matt Olson scores. Starling Marte scores. Mitch Moreland reaches on error. Fielding error by David Fletcher. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging.

