Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve never been so relieved to see someone win a golf tournament than Xander Schauffele in Tokyo. After declaring Xander my new favorite player in April, I was worried I had mushed his career. After all, he dumped that ball in the water on 16 at the Masters days later, and the last time I named a new favorite player while Tiger Woods was out for an extensive period was in 2008 when I settled on Anthony Kim and Andres Romero. And yeah, that didn’t work out too well for those guys. But Schauffele is now a major Olympic champ!