Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 01:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike; Scioto The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Warning for Pike County in southwestern Ohio Scioto County in southwestern Ohio * Until 815 AM EDT Friday. * At 109 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in Waverly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Portsmouth, Waverly, Wheelersburg, New Boston, Piketon, Greenup, Lucasville, Clarktown, Rosemount, Sciotodale, Pike Lake, Kincaid Springs, Franklin Furnace, Wakefield, Bear Creek, Mcdermott, Germany, Givens, Mount Joy and State Route 335 at State Route 776.