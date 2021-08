Orlando Magic fans have put a lot of their focus on the Nos. 5 and 8 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. For good reason. The team’s biggest need is for a star player. And the odds are better for a team to get its star player at the top of the draft rather than the back end of it. The Magic have a lot of work to do to get their roster back to a playoff level and a lot of work to do to build it back to the level they want it at.