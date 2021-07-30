Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Hendrix Career Services Director named Fulbright Alumni Ambassador

By LOG CABIN DEMOCRAT
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHendrix College Career Services Director Leigh Lassiter-Counts has been named a U.S. Fulbright Alumni Ambassador, the college announced last week in a press release issued to their website. One of 14 ambassadors selected, Lassiter-Counts will spend the next two years serving as an official representative of the Fulbright Scholar Program, a program which is funded by the U.S. Department of State that provides support for teaching and research in foreign countries.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hendrix Career Services#Hendrix Associate#Engaged Learning#The Fulbright Program#Fulbright Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Country
Germany
Related
Collegeswrganews.com

New Berry theatre director awarded Fulbright grant

July 20, 2021–8:36 p.m. A new Berry College faculty member is one of three U.S. scholars who have been awarded the Fulbright Finland Foundation’s new strategic grant. The inaugural recipients of the Seeking Solutions for Global Challenges Award are Berry College Associate Professor and Theatre Director Peter Friedrich, University of Maryland Associate Professor Lora Harris, and George Washington University Professor Steven Livingston.
Tonkawa, OKvanceairscoop.com

Wooderson named NOC alumni and community relations director

TONKAWA — Kayla Wooderson has been named director of Alumni and Community Relations at Northern Oklahoma College. She assumed her new duties July 19 on the Tonkawa campus and will report directly to the vice president for development and community relations. Wooderson will serve on the development and community relations...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Four Syracuse Students/Alumni Named as 2021 Fulbright Recipients

Four Syracuse University students/alumni have been named as 2021 recipients of awards through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Five students were also chosen as alternates. The Fulbright U.S. Student Program funds a range of awards that include English teaching assistantships (ETA) and study/research grants in over 140 countries. The 2021...
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

Victoria Native To Join UHV As Alumni, Annual Giving Director

The University of Houston-Victoria is proud to announce that Kelsey Norgard of Victoria will be joining the university as the new director of alumni relations and annual giving. Norgard, director of sales and marketing for The Club at Colony Creek, will join UHV’s University Advancement team Aug. 5. “I’m excited...
Fayetteville, ARtalkbusiness.net

UA trustees keep Fulbright College name, statue in place

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees approved Wednesday (July 28) a resolution to leave the statue of former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright where it is on the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville campus, but to provide “historical context” for the monument to the longtime leader. Fulbright’s legacy has...
Lubbock, TXlcu.edu

Lisa Fraze Named New Director of Alumni Relations

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) has announced the appointment of Lisa Fraze as the Director of Alumni Relations for the university. Fraze, a 1993 alumna of LCU, will take a leadership role with over 30,000 alumni and former students representing all 50 states and over 50 international countries. Raymond Richardson, Vice...
Kennesaw, GAkennesaw.edu

Three Kennesaw State alumni receive Fulbright awards

KENNESAW, Ga. (Aug 3, 2021) — Jaylen Jackson developed a love of languages as a Kennesaw State University student, and now he has received a Fulbright grant to continue toward his career goal of teaching English as a second language to adults. “Being a Fulbright recipient gives me a great...
Centre County, PAThe Daily Collegian

Six elected to Graduate School Alumni Society Board of Directors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Graduate School announces the Penn State alumni who have been elected to serve a three-year term on the Graduate School Alumni Society Board of Directors beginning July 1. The new members are:. — Levon Esters, At-Large member, holds a doctorate in agriculture and extension education...
BusinessTimes Reporter

Rea & Associates names new director of accounting services

Rea & Associates recently named Cheryl Coblentz as the new director of accounting services. Coblentz will start her new position Sept. 1. She will work with Rea & Associates’ regional presidents, office partners and firm-wide client service specialist teams to further current initiatives and support best practices. Coblentz earned her...
PoliticsInside Indiana Business

IN3 Names Director of Contracts

The Indiana Innovation Institute has named Rosa Johnson director of contracts. She most recently served as an acquisition subject matter expert in defensive cyber operations under the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Services. Johnson holds a bachelor's degree from Troy University.
Traverse City, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Munson Healthcare names executive director for service line

TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare has a new service line executive director for surgical subspecialties and orthopedics. Laura Glenn, Munson's president of ambulatory services and value based care said Spencer Derenzy was named to the role. “I am excited about developing high quality surgical programs and partnerships that revolve around...
Lincoln, NEstrictly-business.com

Katie Patrick Named Executive Director of Catholic Social Services

|Categories: Personnel|Click here for all press, reviews & features about Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska. Katie Patrick Named Executive Director of Catholic Social Services. Bishop James Conley has appointed Katie Patrick as the new executive director of Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska (www.csshope.org), effective July 1. Patrick was...
Collegesvt.edu

College of Natural Resources and Environment welcomes new director of alumni relations

For Gabrielle Mountain, the challenges of the past year represent an opportunity. “Engagement looks much different now than it did pre-COVID,” said Mountain, who recently joined the College of Natural Resources and Environment as director of alumni relations. “Previously, a big emphasis was on bringing alumni back to campus for events or traveling to visit with them. Last year challenged those practices, and alumni relations professionals were tasked with finding new ways to connect and engage with our constituencies.”
Craven County, NCnewbernnow.com

New Director of Student Services Announced

At the July Board of Education Meeting, Mr. Mike Swain was approved as the new Director of Student Services. Mr. Swain has been employed with Craven County Schools for 21 years. He began as a Science/Social Studies Teacher at West Craven Middle School, where he taught and coached for three years. Mr. Swain then moved to West Craven High School (WCH) where he taught Science, History, and Exceptional Children for 15 years. While at WCH, Mr. Swain also dedicated his time to make a difference by coaching Girl’s Basketball, JV Volleyball, and Tennis. Three years ago, Mr. Swain decided to further his career by pursuing administration and was fortunate to serve as the assistant principal at HJ MacDonald Middle School.
Fairmont, WVmybuckhannon.com

Fairmont State University seeking applicants for Director of Alumni Relations

Fairmont State University is currently engaging in an applicant search for the alumni relations director position. Fairmont State has had great talent in the past in this position, and looks forward to continued success of the Alumni Association under the leadership of the director of alumni relations. The successful candidate will work to grow and engage the Falcon alumni network as the University transitions back to normal operations following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesschatsports.com

Clayster named Zenni ambassador

Online eyewear retailer Zenni has announced New York Subliners Call of Duty player James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks as its latest brand ambassador. As a part of his role, Eubanks will be featured across the brand’s marketing campaigns and digital content, along with promoting Zenni’s Blokz blue-blocker lenses. As a part of...
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

Suffolk teen named national ambassador

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America recently named 14-year-old Ayana Lee Johnson the 2021-2023 SCDAA National Teen Ambassador. She was selected through a nationwide competition formerly known as the Poster Child Contest that started in 1976. Her reign will begin with an official coronation during SCDAA’s Annual National Convention Oct. 12-16.
Northfield, MNSt. Olaf College

St. Olaf alumni turn their passion for preserving the environment into careers

Environmentalism is an important part of everyday life at St. Olaf College. From the college’s restored Natural Lands to the St. Olaf Garden Research and Organic Works (STOGROW) on-campus farm to the LEED-certified Regents Hall of Natural and Mathematical Sciences itself, Oles are cognizant of the responsibility to preserve the land we live and learn on. This same commitment is also reflected in St. Olaf’s sustainable energy focus, with campus power provided by a wind turbine and solar garden that ensure carbon-free electrical power, as well as the recycling and composting initiatives across campus and the work of student organizations like the Environmental Coalition and Climate Justice Collective.
Erlanger, KYbeckershospitalreview.com

Erlanger names oncology director

Erlanger Oncology — a cancer care partnership between Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System and Nashville-based Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center — has selected Sandeep Rajan, MD, as medical director of oncology and hematology. Dr. Rajan, who is also an associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt, has worked in many non-malignant hematology...

Comments / 0

Community Policy