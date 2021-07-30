Hendrix Career Services Director named Fulbright Alumni Ambassador
Hendrix College Career Services Director Leigh Lassiter-Counts has been named a U.S. Fulbright Alumni Ambassador, the college announced last week in a press release issued to their website. One of 14 ambassadors selected, Lassiter-Counts will spend the next two years serving as an official representative of the Fulbright Scholar Program, a program which is funded by the U.S. Department of State that provides support for teaching and research in foreign countries.www.thecabin.net
