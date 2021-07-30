Hendrix Career Services Director named Fulbright Alumni Ambassador

At the July Board of Education Meeting, Mr. Mike Swain was approved as the new Director of Student Services. Mr. Swain has been employed with Craven County Schools for 21 years. He began as a Science/Social Studies Teacher at West Craven Middle School, where he taught and coached for three years. Mr. Swain then moved to West Craven High School (WCH) where he taught Science, History, and Exceptional Children for 15 years. While at WCH, Mr. Swain also dedicated his time to make a difference by coaching Girl’s Basketball, JV Volleyball, and Tennis. Three years ago, Mr. Swain decided to further his career by pursuing administration and was fortunate to serve as the assistant principal at HJ MacDonald Middle School.