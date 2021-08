The experience of traversing the Mediterranean at TRAME starts with the new Parisian design boutique’s door handle. Touching the plaster, which contains sand from Morocco and earth from Calabria, “makes the visitor curious and ask questions while entering the space,” says Ismail Tazi, who cofounded the brand along with his cousin. Born and raised in Fez, Tazi grew up surrounded by craft—his family counts embroiders and artisans in its lineage. Burnt out from a previous role in investment banking, he returned to his roots and the simplicity of making things as a solution.